Dean Willard Avery age 89, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. He was born in Lava Hot Springs Idaho on Oct. 23, 1930 to Jesse and Emma Avery. He was the youngest sibling out of eleven children. He married the love of his life, June Thurman on Dec. 20, 1952 and later sealed in the Sale Lake City Temple. Together they had 5 wonderful children and established their foundation and lives in Bountiful, Utah; where they loved raising their children and creating long lasting friendships.

Dean's life exemplified a love for his Heavenly Father, the Savior and his family. He will be most remembered for his unconditional love, his endearing phone calls, his treats that he carefully picked out for everyone, the many pictures he would enlarge and send to family and friends, his countless service and sacrifice of his time, sports fan to so many in their sporting events, and for his witty sense of humor that brought joy to so many.

Dean possessed so many talents and gifts. He was an outstanding builder and made many families dream homes become a reality. He loved having projects to create and enjoyed using his skills to put a smile on so many faces.

At an early age he learned the value of hard work while helping his dad with the family farm while growing up. Later he enlisted in the Army services after graduation and served as a company clerk during the Korean War.

Dean loved sports of any kind. Basketball was his favorite sport to play. He continued that passion playing in recreation leagues until his joints decided it was time to slow down in his early 50's. He also got involved in coaching his girls (Jill and Pam) in softball every summer. Later he put together a men's recreation softball team for about 6 – 7 years. Sports created lasting friendships that he greatly cherished.

Dean loved his family and valued his relationship with each individual. He spent countless hours on the phone visiting with his children, grandchildren and other relatives. He truly had genuine interest in keeping up with everyone and wanted his family tribe to know of his love for them often.

His love for his wife "Sunny" was evident in his every day living. His greatest desire was to serve her every day and make sure she was well taken care of. He was not about to leave this earth until he had her permission that she would be ok. In the closing moments of his life, and at his bedside, Sunny expressed tender feelings of pure love, appreciation and adoration to her forever sweetheart. That moment, and the words Sunny spoke will never be forgotten. Sunny was Dean's world and he was hers. They were blessed to enjoy 68 years together.

He served others at a very early age and established an incredible legacy devoted to loving and serving others. His love, kindness and compassion has left an indelible impression on so many.

He is survived by his loving wife, June "Sunny", his children, Susan (Alan) Nielson, Jill (Clair) Asay, Jan (Doug) Lee, 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, his parents Jesse and Emma Avery, son Kim Avery, and daughter Pamela Avery precede him in death.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service on Monday.