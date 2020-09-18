Dean J. Nelson, 92, passed away at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.



Our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather was born in Ogden, Utah to Jens Knud (Kay) Nelson and Susan Wood Nelson. He graduated from Davis High School in 1946, attended the Agricultural College of Utah (Utah State University) for 2 years before serving a mission in Toronto Canada for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He was married in 1950 and began farming with his father, Kay. Dad and grandpa had a great relationship and worked very well together. Over the years, they owned or rented property in Clinton, West Point and Syracuse and grew sugar beets, tomatoes, watermelon, potatoes, corn, pumpkins and squash.



He also owned 2 farms in Idaho and a farm in Tremonton/Bothwell. Dad retired in 1997.



He was co-founder and co-owner of Clinton Nursery from 1972 – 1997.



During our childhood years, if Dad was in the house before dark during spring, summer or fall, we knew he had an LDS Church responsibility to fulfill. He served faithfully in many callings including the Young Men's Program, Sunday School, Stake High Council, Bishopric, Bishop, and he was a member of the first Stake Presidency in Clinton.



Dad was proceeded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Stephen Thomas Holbrook.



He is survived by his children: Tamara (Kelly) Flint, Terri (Randy) Gailey, Dean Kay (Patricia) Nelson, Tracy McBride, Tanya (Scott) Tremea; sisters LaJean Jensen, Joyce (Blaine) Worthen; 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.



A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Due to COVID 19 concerns, we request that masks be worn and social distancing observed.



A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020. The live streaming of the service may be viewed at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page and at the bottom of his obituary page starting at 11:00 a.m.



Interment in the Clearfield City Cemetery.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.