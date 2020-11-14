Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, Dean LaMar Nielsen, 89, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at his home in South Ogden, Utah. He was born November 30, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Anthon Ejner, and Fanny Little Paul Nielsen. He was the 3rd child in a family of four siblings. He outlived all his siblings. He graduated from Granite High School in 1949, with his sweetheart Leah Allington Nielsen. They were married in the Salt Lake City temple on December 7, 1950. Two months later Dean left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 2 years in the Northwestern States Mission. They were married for 60 wonderful years until Leah's death on August 9, 2011.
Dean worked in carpentry and sales most of his life. With his jobs the family moved to Holliday Utah, Kenilworth Utah, Durango Colorado, Cheyenne Wyoming, Pleasant View Utah, and ended up in South Ogden for the last 44 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and being with his family. Attending his kids and grandkids games brought him great joy. Dean ushered at Weber State University sporting events and graduations for over two decades and was a devoted fan of the Girls softball team. For the last 30 years, he hosted an annual fish fry for the ward members, neighbors, friends and family. He loved his large extended family and enjoyed whenever they came to visit.
Dean was a special helper to Santa Claus for 50 years. He traveled many miles and visited many families with his wife, Mrs. Claus, by his side. This was a highlight in his life.
Dean was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served in many capacities, including Bishop of the Kenilworth ward for 3 years at the age of 33. Later Dean and Leah served an Inner-City mission in downtown Ogden, Utah, served at Temple Square, and served in the Ogden Temple for 5 years.
He was preceded in death by his eternal companion Leah, his parents, brother Keith Nielsen, sister Phyllis Clay, brother Paul Nielsen, daughter-in-law LuAnn Thomas Nielsen, and son-in-law Dave Thomas. Dean is survived by his children: Lynn Nielsen (Cindy), Gary Nielsen (Peggi), Karen Thomas, Terri Clontz (Brad), Laurie Smith (John), 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
In addition to his family, Dean was grateful for his incredible friends and neighbors, Dan and Susan Hadley. The family also wishes to express appreciation to Bristol Hospice for their love and care.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Pleasant Valley Ward, 5640 South 850 East from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, November 16th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by family funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.
Services will be live-streamed on Dean's obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com.
To view the services, please scroll to the very bottom of the website obituary at 11:00 a.m., click on the video image, then click on the arrow within the circle.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.