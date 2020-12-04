Deana Mozingo's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shackleford-Howell Funeral Home in Fremont, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deana in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shackleford-Howell Funeral Home website.