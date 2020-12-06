Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deane Brennen
1964 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1964
DIED
December 2, 2020
Deane Brennen's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON in Burlington, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Paul Church
223 East Union Street, Burlington, New Jersey 08016
Funeral services provided by:
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.