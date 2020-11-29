Menu
Deanmark Bohol
1999 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1999
DIED
November 26, 2020
Deanmark Bohol's passing at the age of 21 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center in Charlotte, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
Nov
30
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
