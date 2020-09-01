DeAnn Smith Jolley danced her way to Heaven August 30, 2020. She was born September 13, 1940 at her grandparents house in Lewiston Utah. She was the oldest daughter of Dean Edwin and AlDean Hendricks Smith. She was raised in Richmond where they farmed and raised all kinds of animals, mostly cows, chickens, and horses. Her dad and brothers raised and raced cutter horses using chariots. Her favorite horses she rode were Chester and Tony. She graduated from North Cache High and then attended Hollywood Beauty School in Ogden.



DeAnn married Earl Bowen Jolley September 14, 1962 in Richmond, they had four sons, Neil Smith, Michael Earl and Mark Edwin (twins), and James Richard. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on February 4, 1965. She held many jobs in the church.



They lived in Logan, Richmond, and Roy moving to Ogden in 1966. She worked as a beautician in Ogden then Logan for many years, then at the Utah School for the Deaf as a cook, retiring in 1989. They traveled to California, where Earl worked for many years. They loved to dance to Country Music. They went to Nashville for a week, seeing as many shows and singers they could. They also went to Branson seeing many shows in a week. They traveled to the Navoo Temple grounds and the Precious Moments Factory. She also spent 3 weeks in Alaska seeing all the sights and spending time with 2 dear friends.



She loved to crochet and did volunteer work for Senior Citizens for 9 years and the Eagles lodge making quilts.



She is survived by her husband Earl; her four sons; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandsons whom she adored, Kyle, Kelsy, John, Jacob, Jesse, Kristina, McKayla, LeeAnn, Cierra, Ryleigh, Bristan, Conor and Braylan; great-grandsons Blaize and Atreus. She is also survived by 3 brothers and a sister, Roger (Kathy) Smith, Cleve (Maxine) Smith, Curtis Smith and Geraldine Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents and brother Willard Edwin (Eddie) Smith.



Graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Richmond Cemetery with a viewing at the cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m. prior. A Viewing will also be held on Friday, September 4th at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.