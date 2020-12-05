Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deanna Dawkins
1964 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1964
DIED
June 2, 2020
Deanna Dawkins's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, June 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deanna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.