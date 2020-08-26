Dee and I lost touch with each other for 35 years but 10 years ago we reconnected and she welcomed me back with open arms and heart. Over the last 10 years we visited and talked many times by phone. We were able to be a family again. I know you are with mom now and are flying around with other angels. On earth you loved your collection of angels and now you are a true angel. I love you big sis and you will always be in my heart. Some day we will reunite again. Til then rest in peace my beautiful angel. Love you always your brother Ron.

Ronald Horvatin Brother August 25, 2020