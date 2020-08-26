Deanna E. (Horvatin) Forsythe, 77, of Delmont, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1943 in McKeesport, to the late William and Goldie (Barlow) Horvatin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Melvin K. Forsythe and a brother, Dave Horvatin. Deanna is survived by her five children, Robert (Cindy) Forsythe, Ruth (Tom) Nix, Tracey (Doug) Grubbs, Lisa (Bill) Musto, and John (Karla) Forsythe; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (late Bob) Rotondo; two brothers, Wayne Horvatin and Ron (Debbie) Horvatin; sister-in-law, Karol Horvatin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday, August 28 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Funeral service and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor, will be private. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.