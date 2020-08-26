Menu
Deanna E. Forsythe
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
August 24, 2020
Deanna E. (Horvatin) Forsythe, 77, of Delmont, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1943 in McKeesport, to the late William and Goldie (Barlow) Horvatin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Melvin K. Forsythe and a brother, Dave Horvatin. Deanna is survived by her five children, Robert (Cindy) Forsythe, Ruth (Tom) Nix, Tracey (Doug) Grubbs, Lisa (Bill) Musto, and John (Karla) Forsythe; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (late Bob) Rotondo; two brothers, Wayne Horvatin and Ron (Debbie) Horvatin; sister-in-law, Karol Horvatin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday, August 28 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Funeral service and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor, will be private. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Aug
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Dee and I lost touch with each other for 35 years but 10 years ago we reconnected and she welcomed me back with open arms and heart. Over the last 10 years we visited and talked many times by phone. We were able to be a family again. I know you are with mom now and are flying around with other angels. On earth you loved your collection of angels and now you are a true angel. I love you big sis and you will always be in my heart. Some day we will reunite again. Til then rest in peace my beautiful angel. Love you always your brother Ron.
We lost touch with each other for 35 years but 10 years ago she welcomed me back with an open heart and made both our lives whole again. Over the last ten years we visited and talked many times by phone and were able to reconnect more than I ever thought possible. I
will miss her dearly. I hope you are in heaven with mom and flying around with all the angels that you loved so much in life. Rest in peace big sis. I loved you in life and you will always be in my ❤.
