Deanna Otto's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deanna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home website.
Published by Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
