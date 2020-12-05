Menu
Deanna Otto
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020
Deanna Otto's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home website.

Published by Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
406 Monona St., Galva, Iowa 51020
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
406 Monona St., Galva, Iowa 51020
Funeral services provided by:
Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home
