Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deanna Swanson
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1957
DIED
September 24, 2020
Deanna Swanson's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deanna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
PO Box 157 628 Sixth Street, Andover, Illinois 61233
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
PO Box 157 628 Sixth Street, Andover, Illinois 61233
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.