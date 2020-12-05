Deanna Swanson's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deanna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home website.
Published by Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.