Deanne Kutka
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020
Deanne Kutka's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fagen-Miller Funeral Home in St. John, IN .

Published by Fagen-Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fagen Miller Funeral Homes - St. John
8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana 46373
Dec
6
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Fagen Miller Funeral Homes - St. John
8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana 46373
Funeral services provided by:
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
