DeAnne Tonsager
1966 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1966
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
DeAnne Tonsager's passing at the age of 54 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Wake
1:00p.m.
Red Lake Community Center
Highway 1, Red Lake, Minnesota 56671
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Red Lake Community Center
Highway 1, Red Lake, Minnesota 56671
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
