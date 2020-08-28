Debbie Armendariz, 57, passed away on August 18, 2020, unexpectedly.



She was born May 26, 1963, to Joanne Hollingsworth and Clayton Smith in Clearfield, Utah.



Debbie attended Washington High School, she married Andrew Armendariz III in Ogden, Utah.



Debbie was the most loving and caring person to everyone she had in her life and to anyone she met.



She loved spending time just sitting outside in the sun because it made her happy. She very much enjoyed playing Keno and hitting the slots on her alone time.



Debbie was always a go-go-go kind of person no matter what obstacle might be in front of her. She would always keep a positive attitude no matter what things looked like ahead.



Debbie's entire life and world were her three kids, Kelly, Kimberly, and Andrew, and of course all her grandbabies. There wasn't anything that she wouldn't do for them as long as she knew they were all happy and safe.



Our momma and very best friend will always be in our hearts and forever on our minds and missed every day. We love you momma; you were everything to us. XOXOXO



Debbie is survived by her three kids: Kelly, Kim, and Andrew, eight grandbabies as well as nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband Andrew Armendariz, sisters, Julie and Karen, her beloved mother, and friend Joanne V. Hunt, and grandson David Hass.



A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 am with a Viewing from 9:45-10:45 am. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.