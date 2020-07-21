Debbie A. Wright



Debra (Debbie) Ann Dunn Wright passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 after a prolonged series of health issues. She was born June 27, 1955 in New Jersey to James and Wilma Dunn. She moved to Utah at the tender age of 18, where she attended BYU for a time. Debbie then started her career in the telecommunications industry mostly doing customer service. She excelled in every position she held and was loved and appreciated by her coworkers for her warm and fun personality as well as her ability to perform any task she took on.



One day she encountered a very angry customer who had already called to correct a problem three times. The call was escalated to Debbie who was a senior customer service rep. She immediately fixed the problem and invited him to lunch to help assuage his bad feelings toward the company. Over lunch they realized how much they had in common. One being that both had been married and divorced twice before and weren't eager to get into another long term relationship. After dating off and on for over three years, she finally married Steven Wright on August 18, 1990. Debbie had never been able to have a child of her own so she was delighted to get four children, David, Amanda, Andrew and Josh, as well as a new husband. They were blessed soon after with a daughter, MacKenzie and Debbie's life had become complete.



Debbie loved hiking and camping when she and Steve were younger and would take a picture of every smile, rock, chipmunk or flower she encountered along the way. Later she and Steve started glamping in their motor home. Debbie often would get her art stuff out and draw some scene in the campground. She loved art and when she could no longer draw or do photography she began doing crafts. She made all manner of collage boxes, bird houses and anything else she could make or decorate.



Debbie is survived by Steve, her children, their spouses and eleven grandchildren.



During Debbie's extended hospital stays, she touched many lives with her love and courage as she dealt with many issues after a liver transplant. She has made many friends in SSTU at the University of Utah Hospital. Thanks to all of them for their loving care and support over the past year plus.



Funeral services will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.