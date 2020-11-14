Menu
Deborah Conley
1961 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1961
DIED
November 12, 2020
Deborah Conley's passing at the age of 59 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ransom Funeral Home in Castalia, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ransom Funeral Home website.

Published by Ransom Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service
610 S. Washington St., Castalia, Ohio 44824
Nov
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service
610 S. Washington St., Castalia, Ohio 44824
Funeral services provided by:
Ransom Funeral Home
