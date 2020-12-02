Of Braddock, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Jill) Davenport of Penn Hills.



Cherished "Grammy D" of Austin and Makayla Davenport.



Adored sister of Charles "Richie" (Bonnie) Davenport and Barbara (the late Robert) Mitnik.



Aunt of Robert Mitnik and Terri (Jay) Ogg.



Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Davenport and Eleanor (Badar) Davenport.



Also survived by countless dear friends.



Debbie worked as a building assistant for 32 years at the Human Services Center in Turtle Creek. She greatly enjoyed traveling to the beach and enjoyed her mornings drinking coffee and watching the sun rise. Debbie had an outgoing personality and was able to make new friends anywhere she went. She cared greatly about people surrounding her, and would always be willing to help those in need. Most of all, Debbie treasured the time spent caring for her family as a mother and grandmother.



Friends welcome Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and face masks are required.

