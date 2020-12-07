Menu
Deborah Elledge
1953 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1953
DIED
December 5, 2020
Deborah Elledge's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
239 Champion Mt. Pleasant Road, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28697
