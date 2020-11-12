Menu
Deborah Evans
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1953
DIED
November 10, 2020
Deborah Evans's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
1947 Old Friendship Rd, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
