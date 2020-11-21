Menu
Deborah Harris
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1951
DIED
November 18, 2020
Deborah Harris's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home in Westfield, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deborah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home
582 Springfield Ave., Westfield, New Jersey 07090
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's RC Church
853 3rd Ave., Elizabeth, New Jersey 07202
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home
