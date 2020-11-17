Menu
Deborah Harrison
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1952
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Deborah Harrison's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deborah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Norton-Eastman Funeral Home
370 South Main Street, Wellington, Ohio 44090
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norton-Eastman Funeral Home
370 South Main Street, Wellington, Ohio 44090
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Wellington
127 Park Place, Wellington, Ohio 44090
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
