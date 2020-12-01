Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah Hudspeth
1965 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1965
DIED
November 20, 2020
Deborah Hudspeth's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deborah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Cemetery
631 New Hope Road, Midland City, Alabama 36350
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.