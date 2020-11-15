Menu
Deborah Pelham
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1953
DIED
November 13, 2020
Deborah Pelham's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. in Union, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mon Aetna Baptist Church
1431 Lockhart Highway, Union, South Carolina 29379
Nov
18
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Mon Aetna Baptist Church
1431 Lockhart Highway, Union, South Carolina 29379
Funeral services provided by:
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
