Deborah Shaw
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
Deborah Shaw's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc in Bentleyville, PA .

Published by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St, Bentleyville, PA 15314
Nov
20
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St, Bentleyville, PA 15314
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry for your loss. She was a lovely lady.
Tonya Moore (Pasqualucci)
Family
November 18, 2020
Though she will be missed, Deb’s love and kindness will continue to carry forward. Rest In Peace, Debbie.
Bruce Sheets
Friend
November 18, 2020