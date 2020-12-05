Menu
Deborah Spiczka
1958 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1958
DIED
November 20, 2020
Deborah Spiczka's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foley Funeral Home in Foley, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foley Funeral Home website.

Published by Foley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
, Gilman, Minnesota
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
, Gilman, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Foley Funeral Home
