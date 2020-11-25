Menu
Deborah Wallace
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1955
DIED
November 21, 2020
Deborah Wallace's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Funeral Home in Parker, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker Funeral Home website.

Published by Parker Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Parker Funeral Home
10325 Parkglenn Way, Parker, Colorado 80138
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Parker Funeral Home
10325 Parkglenn Way, Parker, Colorado 80138
Parker Funeral Home
