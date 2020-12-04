Menu
Debra Catlett
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1954
DIED
November 30, 2020
Debra Catlett's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
GUEST BOOK
Thank you for taking care of our sweet girl! You are definitely a angel in heaven as you were here on earth!
Brooke and Lamont Fuller
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020