Debra Cehrs's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home - Salem in Salem, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Debra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home - Salem website.
Published by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home - Salem on Nov. 20, 2020.
