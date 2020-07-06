Debra Kay Christensen - Strong willed and determined. A mom, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away July 1, 2020 surrounded by family in the care of the Huntsman Cancer Institute ICU, of complications from a valiant fight with cancer. Mom went out with her boots on.
Deb was born November 20, 1957 to John T. and Virginia Hansen of Willard, UT. She is the oldest child followed by her sister, Shannon Hunt of Mantua UT, brother David Hansen (Annette) Willard, UT, "another sister" Yvonne Kassabian, Birch Run, MI and "another brother" Aaron (Lori) Struble, Willard, UT.
Deb grew up loving the outdoors and animals. Her favorite pastime was any time spent with the horses and her dad, whom she adored. She attended Box Elder High School and graduated class of '76.
Deb married Paul Romer in '77. They had one son, Myah, they later divorced. She added two more sons in the mid to late 80s, Shea, and Eli Sorensen. She also had a daughter in '90, Haley Cruson, whom she adopted to close family friends, and remained in touch with throughout her life. She worked very hard for a living and sacrificed to provide for her family, and did so for 17 years at NUCOR Steel in Plymouth, UT. She prided herself on the accomplishment of being the first woman Hardhat Worker in the plant. Mom never thought of any of her hard work as sacrifice and would never complain about doing what was necessary. She bought her first home in Honeyville with her 3 boys in '91, and lived there for a number of years. She met Kent through mutual friends. They were married on December 14, 1996. Their first home together was in WVC, UT. Deb worked for Carriages for Hire of SLC for a time, where she made lifelong friends and even hypothetically adopted some of the younger co-workers as her kids. She was always good at "adopting" other kids. The boys had lots of brothers, and sisters, from another mother. In '98 Deb and Kent bought a home with some dirt in Hooper, UT. There they raised the 2 younger boys, herds of horses and cows. As well as rabbits, dogs, cats and goats. She loved those animals; she would do anything to make sure that they were well taken care of. Most recently she worked at the Walmart DC as a Fulfillment/Replenishment Driver. She worked all the while defiantly fighting cancer. She made many friends, and acquaintances that she valued and treasured. A special thanks to Peggy Dorigatti for being a steadfast sidekick in the battle. There are so many people that buoyed Mom up while she toiled with the difficulties that come with a battle, like that of which she fought. Thank you is not sufficient to express the gratitude that we as a family have for you.
Deb had an uncanny way to watch an individual and see that they were in need. She could carry a conversation with anyone, be they willing or not. She loved to brag about her animals, kids and grandkids. She had a stack of photos in her purse to compete with a Costanza's wallet. Then she got a smart phone, and she had seemingly endless amounts of space to show off all that she loved, from the above mentioned, to the flowers that seemed to grow wild and voluntarily in the yard. She was heavily involved with Freedom Riders, a group of people that help in a physical therapy capacity, in the rehabilitation of injured, or otherwise ailed people. Her passion was working with the kids. She loved them all so much and it brought her so much happiness to serve in this way.
Deb always wanted the best for you, and of you. She was strong willed and will be remembered for this and many other characteristics. You always knew where you stood with Deb; she told you how she saw it, and how she thought it should be. She was as strong as a warrior, and soft as a warm peach. She loved her boys and knew that they, as she would say, "Could do anything they set their mind to." She was valiant and brave in her final years. She would never back down. It was of popular opinion that she was going to beat the unforgiving cancer, and teach it a thing or two on its way out the door.
She is survived by her mother, husband, siblings, sons Myah Romer (Robin) Ogden, Shea Sorensen (Stefani) Clinton, Eli Sorensen (Samantha) South Ogden, daughter, Hayley Cruson (Josh) Portland, Oregon, as well as stepson, Kenny Christensen, WVC. She is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Kira and Saige, and 7 grandsons, Weston, Spencer, Dash, Wyatt, Luke, Tucker and Austin. Deb was preceded in death by her father, John T. Hansen and grandson, Kolby Lynn Sorensen.
In lieu of flowers, it would over joy Mom if you were donate to Freedom Riders. Please visit freedomridersutah.com
and donate. When donating please list the Deb Christensen Memorial. Services will be held as a Celebration of Life, July 25, 2020 at Smith's Family Park 2500 W 4000 N Farr West, UT 84404 from 5-8 pm. Please, if you come, adhere to the recommendations of socially acceptable practices during these uncertain times, but please don't hesitate to come. Any changes or updates will be updated on the Lindquist Mortuary website lindquistmortuary.com
She is loved by many, revered & respected by more. Many friends have been helpful in lightening the burden on family. Many have reached out and helped Mom and Dad with the animals for which we are eternally grateful. She will be missed, and an empty chair will be at many a family dinner. She had wisdom beyond her years, and was never content with what she knew. She would stop and drop everything to help anyone in need. She fought to the bitter end. "Go now my true and faithful servant and find rest in the Son. Await the day of redemption and prepare the way for the coming of the Lord." -Unknown Author
