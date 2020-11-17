Menu
Debra Cilley
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1952
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
East High School
Debra Cilley's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jellison Funeral Home in Peterborough, NH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jellison Funeral Home website.

Published by Jellison Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Crotched Mountain Golf Course
740 2nd New Hampshire Turnpike N, Franestown, New Hampshire 03043
Funeral services provided by:
Jellison Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
November 17, 2020