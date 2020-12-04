Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Debra DeFazio
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1958
DIED
December 2, 2020
Debra DeFazio's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown in Milltown, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Debra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Wake
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, Inc.
152 North Main St., Milltown, New Jersey 08850
Dec
5
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, Inc.
152 North Main St., Milltown, New Jersey 08850
Funeral services provided by:
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.