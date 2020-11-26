Menu
Debra Gillam
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1961
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
Debra Gillam's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holm Funeral Home in Sigourney, IA .

Published by Holm Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Hwy 92, Sigourney, Iowa 52591
