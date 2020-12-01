Menu
Debra Hankammer
1956 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1956
DIED
November 28, 2020
Debra Hankammer's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Church
204 W. Mill Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298
