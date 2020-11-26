Menu
Debra Sauls
1951 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1951
DIED
November 24, 2020
Debra Sauls's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Campbell Funeral Home
201 East Main Street, PO Box 398, Norris City, Illinois 62869
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Campbell Funeral Home
201 East Main Street, PO Box 398, Norris City, Illinois 62869
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell Funeral Home
