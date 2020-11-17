Menu
Debra Staley
1956 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1956
DIED
November 12, 2020
Debra Staley's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. in East Moline, IL .

Published by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, Illinois 61244
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
