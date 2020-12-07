Debra Vinje-Parnell's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Debra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home website.