Debra Vinje-Parnell
1955 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1955
DIED
December 4, 2020
Debra Vinje-Parnell's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home website.

Published by Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McGregor Funeral Home
8 Maddy Street, McGregor, Minnesota 55760
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McGregor Funeral Home
8 Maddy Street, McGregor, Minnesota 55760
Funeral services provided by:
Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
