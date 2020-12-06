Menu
Decius Alexandre
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1944
DIED
August 1, 2020
Decius Alexandre's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, August 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mortuary Service in Oakland Park, FL .

Published by Mortuary Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Stanton Memorial Baptist Church
50 NE 119th Street, North Miami, Florida 33161
Aug
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Stanton Memorial Baptist Church
50 NE 119th Street, North Miami, Florida 33161
Funeral services provided by:
Mortuary Service
