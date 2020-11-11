Dee W. Flitton, 90, died on November 10, 2020 in his home in Layton, Utah. Dee was born September 6, 1930 in Ogden, Utah to Harmon Alfred Flitton and Harriet Ward Flitton. Dee served a mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Following his mission, he attended Brigham Young University where he met, and later married, Doreen Olsen on September 10, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Doreen and Dee have two daughters and three sons together. They were later divorced.
On October 17, 1972, Dee married Carol Ann Swenson Smith and together they built homes in Morgan and Layton. Dee welcomed Carol's two daughters and son into his family. Together they had one son of their own. They served a building mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fiji. While serving in the South Pacific he coordinated with Church Headquarters for the purchase of the property where the Suva, Fiji Temple is now located.
Dee earned his Bachelor's Degree from Brigham Young University, Master's Degree from the University of Utah, and his Doctorate from the University of Oregon; he was a Cougar, Ute and a Duck. Dee served his country as a Ranger in the 8th Infantry Battalion in the United States Army. He was a professor at Weber State University and an educator for the Davis School District. He built many beautiful homes including his home in Layton where he lived for more than thirty years.
Dee is survived by his children: Lorraine McAuliffe, Diane Swenson, Bert Swenson (Paula), Jay Flitton (Heidi), JoAnn Flitton, Patricia Sommercorn (Michael), Mark Flitton, Matthew Flitton (Karen), and Chad Flitton; his siblings: Claire Braegger (Floyd), Nona Forsgren (Judd), Val Flitton (Marilyn), Wayne Flitton (Eluise), Barry Flitton (Carol), and Doreen McBride (Dennis); 34 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol, mother Harriet, father Harmon, one grandson, and two great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Peacefield Ward, 1589 E. Gentile, Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.
We would ask all who would like to attend the funeral to please wear a mask.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of Dee's obituary page.
The family extends their heart-felt gratitude to Dee's hospice care-givers Steven, Riley, Thomas and Michele, and the many ward members who have diligently served him.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.