Dee Kidd
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Dee Kidd's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn Vernal Mortuary in Vernal, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dee in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blackburn Vernal Mortuary website.

Published by Blackburn Vernal Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
15 East 100 North, Vernal, Utah 84078
Funeral services provided by:
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
