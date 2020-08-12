Dee "Pete" Stoker Page
1935 ~ 2020
Dee "Pete" Stoker Page passed from this life to the next on August 10, 2020.
According to Pete, he was born in the chicken coop out back, but records show he was born to Irvin Ralph Page and Iva Leona Stoker on December 18, 1935 at Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah.
His simple childhood on the family farm was what rural West Layton dreams were made of. He spent his days chasing chickens, feeding pigs, riding horses, and milking cows. It was here that he learned the value of hard work - an attribute that he would carry with him for the rest of his life. When not working on the farm, he could be found with his neighborhood buddies playing Cops and Robbers, shooting BB guns in the fields, or buying penny candy at Staley's up town.
He loved participating in sports during his youth and enjoyed watching his favorite teams later on (Go Jazz, Broncos, and Yankees!). As his memory deteriorated, he'd spend many hours watching recorded games where the outcome was always a thrill.
He graduated from Davis High School in 1954.
Pete served in the Air Force Reserves for a short time, but as a homebody, found he preferred to be close to home and family.
He married Carol Ann Riley on July 28, 1961. They started their life together in a small apartment in Clearfield. As their family grew, he traded a car and $16,000 for a house. They'd ultimately settle just off of Main Street in Kaysville, or "Deadville" as he dubbed it. They built a house on a plot of land where they would raise their 3 children and countless animals over the next 50+ years. The memories made there will live on for generations.
He served in many capacities within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - he was a Home Teacher, in the Sunday School Presidency, in two bishoprics, and on the High Council for 13 years - to name a few.
Pete was in the car business for 60 years - always on Main Street in Layton. He got his start at Max Bishop Ford at the age of 14, then opened Layton Auto Sales with his friend, Wayne Burningham. In 1985, Pete Page Auto Sales was established. There, he worked side-by-side with his son, Brad until his retirement. It became a place not only to buy a car, but to shoot the breeze with all the locals. He had many regulars who would stop by to visit, including his grandkids who would come to help wash a car in exchange for some quarters that he'd pull out of the back of the soda machine.
He was involved in the community and served on the Board of Directors for Davis Weber Canal, the Weber Water Users Association, and Haights Creek Irrigation Company. He was also the President of the Independent Auto Dealers Association.
He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He always had a one-liner ready to make you laugh. And if a one-liner wouldn't do it, he'd hang something out of his ears or nose to see if that would do the trick. Even as his memory and health deteriorated, he maintained his humorous personality.
He was a people person through and through - he knew someone everywhere he went. You couldn't get far without Dad running into someone he knew, ready to carry out a long conversation. Though he'd probably call you "John" instead of your real name, you'd still walk away feeling like one of his closest friends. He was loyal and always ready to drop everything to help you out.
He was proud of his garden where he harvested all the fruits and veggies. He was known to spread them out on display to show off to everyone, and gave it all away freely. He was especially proud of his famous sweet corn. Corn season (usually right around the second week of August) was revered as a special time of year and he'd insist you eat cob after cob no matter how many times you told him you'd had enough.
He loved going to the annual rodeo, where he'd gather with as many family members as would join him. He collected hats that he always sported high on top of his head. He loved camping and spent a lot of time fishing and hunting in the Uintas with family and friends.
Pete and Carol were blessed with a group of dear friends whom they traveled and shared their lives with.
Pete is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Page; sister Kate (Gary) Tsushima; 3 children Brad (Crystal) Page, Lori (Mike) Coleman, and Jodi Murray; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Iva Page; his siblings David Page, Lois (Dave) Flint, Faye (Carl) Bates and Wayne (Carol Dean) Page. It will be a sweet reunion with his family, all of whom he was very close to. Though we will miss him dearly, we find peace knowing his mind and body can finally get the rest he deserves. Good work John! We feel you close in every sunset, every freshly cut hay field, in every ear of corn we consume, and we'll always see you at the rodeo. We'll "see ya next birthday!"
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
The funeral service will be live streamed at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Interment for family will be at Kaysville City Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, we request all to wear masks and social distance as much as possible.
