DeEtta Waite Powell



1954 ~ 2020







DeEtta Waite Powell, age 66, journeyed through the veil into the arms of her loved ones on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital due to complications in heart surgery. DeEtta is the daughter of Max Gerald and LuRayne Montgomery Waite.



DeEtta grew up in Syracuse, Utah and went to Clearfield High School. DeEtta then married Bradley Keith Powell on September 5, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple and has since lived in North Ogden. They have been married for 46 years. DeEtta had a deep faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very loving and caring to her family and always listened when her children needed her and had an active role as Primary teacher and Cub Scout Leader.



DeEtta felt that her life was her children. She learned so much from her children and loved to see them grow. DeEtta is survived by her husband, Bradley; children, Landon, Cody (Kavita), Jordan (Jessie), Mckenna (Morgan), one brother and sister, Martin Gerald (Dixie) Waite, Syracuse; and RaQuelle Waite (Joe Call), Uinta. Preceded in death by her daughter, JaTawn Andrea Powell; mother and father, Max Gerald and LuRayne Waite; and sister, Andrea Waite.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11 a.m. at Syracuse City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.