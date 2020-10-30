Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
DeEtta Waite Powell
DIED
October 28, 2020
DeEtta Waite Powell

1954 ~ 2020



DeEtta Waite Powell, age 66, journeyed through the veil into the arms of her loved ones on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital due to complications in heart surgery. DeEtta is the daughter of Max Gerald and LuRayne Montgomery Waite.

DeEtta grew up in Syracuse, Utah and went to Clearfield High School. DeEtta then married Bradley Keith Powell on September 5, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple and has since lived in North Ogden. They have been married for 46 years. DeEtta had a deep faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very loving and caring to her family and always listened when her children needed her and had an active role as Primary teacher and Cub Scout Leader.

DeEtta felt that her life was her children. She learned so much from her children and loved to see them grow. DeEtta is survived by her husband, Bradley; children, Landon, Cody (Kavita), Jordan (Jessie), Mckenna (Morgan), one brother and sister, Martin Gerald (Dixie) Waite, Syracuse; and RaQuelle Waite (Joe Call), Uinta. Preceded in death by her daughter, JaTawn Andrea Powell; mother and father, Max Gerald and LuRayne Waite; and sister, Andrea Waite.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11 a.m. at Syracuse City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden
2140 N. 400 E. (Washington Blvd.) , North Ogden, UT 84404
Nov
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Syracuse Cemetery
1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.