Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delaina Melton
1963 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1963
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Delaina Melton's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN in Dublin, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Delaina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Minter Baptist Church Cemetery
867 Bush Road, Rockledge, Georgia 30454
Funeral services provided by:
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.