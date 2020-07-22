Delbert Dee Francom, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at his residence in Clearfield, Utah.



Delbert was born April 15, 1931 in Payson, Utah to Della and Albert Francom. After attending a year at BYU he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Great Lakes Mission in 1951.



Shortly after his mission he attended a ball game between Payson and Spanish Fork. After the game he stayed for the dance where he met his future wife. He was married to Rhea Bellows Francom on June 2, 1954 in the Salt Lake City Temple.



After their marriage they moved to Georgia, where Delbert was stationed with the military. They remained in Georgia until he was discharged, then moved back to Payson, Utah. Delbert finished his education at BYU and graduated with a degree in elementary education. While working as a teacher he continued his schooling and earned a master's degree in education.



Delbert and Rhea had seven children and raised their family in Payson, Beaver, Kaysville, Sunset and Clinton. He loved carpentry and woodworking and used those skills to help build the home that he lived in for many years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and camping with his family, and he grew a garden full of vegetables each summer.



He worked as an educator for many years before he retired. After retiring, he served a mission with his wife to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



His love for the Savior and his family was at the center of everything he did.



Delbert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rhea, two brothers: Albert and Ronald and one grandson: Brian A Thompson.



He is survived by 5 daughters: Pat (Brian) Thompson, Cheryl (Jim) Lawrence, Lynette (Pete) Barca, Denise (Blake) Melling and Lisa (Travis) Bradford; 2 sons: Kent D Francom and Michael B (Kristen) Francom; 3 sisters: Helen Shorr, Carol Lunt, and Julie Butler; 23 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.





