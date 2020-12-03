Delbert Gilbert's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt in DeWitt, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Delbert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt website.
Published by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt on Dec. 3, 2020.
