Delcia Guillen
1921 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1921
DIED
November 21, 2020
Delcia Guillen's passing at the age of 99 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leach & Thomas Funeral Home in Ossining, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leach & Thomas Funeral Home website.

Published by Leach & Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Leach and Thomas Funeral Home
45 So. Highland Ave, Ossining, New York 10562
Funeral services provided by:
Leach & Thomas Funeral Home
