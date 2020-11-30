Menu
Delena Lamb
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
Delena Lamb's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
