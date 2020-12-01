Menu
Delfina Martinez
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1923
DIED
November 18, 2020
Delfina Martinez's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen in McAllen, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Interment
11:00a.m.
Valley Memorial Gardens
3605 N. Taylor Rd, Mission, Texas 78572
Funeral services provided by:
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
