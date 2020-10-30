Delia Macias Fox, 67, born February 22, 1953, passed away October 24, 2020.
Loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She is survived by her 7 children, 11 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild.
She touched the hearts of all those who knew her... family & friends alike. She will always be remembered in the thoughts, prayers & hearts of all those who knew and loved her, never to be forgotten.
Delia Fox... Mom... we all love you!
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street , Ogden, UT 84401. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph. Followed by her burial in Whittier, CA on November 13, 2020 at Olive Lawn Memorial Park.
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.