Delia Macias Fox, 67, born February 22, 1953, passed away October 24, 2020.



Loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She is survived by her 7 children, 11 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild.



She touched the hearts of all those who knew her... family & friends alike. She will always be remembered in the thoughts, prayers & hearts of all those who knew and loved her, never to be forgotten.



Delia Fox... Mom... we all love you!



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street , Ogden, UT 84401. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph. Followed by her burial in Whittier, CA on November 13, 2020 at Olive Lawn Memorial Park.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.