Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delia Mantilla
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
Delia Mantilla's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craft Memorial Home Inc in Port Chester, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Delia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Craft Memorial Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Craft Memorial Home Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Craft Memorial Home
40 Leicester Street, Port Chester, New York 10573
Funeral services provided by:
Craft Memorial Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.