Delia Saenz
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
Delia Saenz's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanchez Funeral Home website.

Published by Sanchez Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 E. Second St., Rio Grande City, Texas 78582
Funeral services provided by:
Sanchez Funeral Home
